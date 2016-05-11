[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – In a meeting with the Transportation for Illinois Coalition, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the importance of strong, continued investment in Illinois infrastructure from roads, highways and bridges to airports locks and dams.

“Our ability to keep growing our economy depends on a strong, well-maintained infrastructure that moves people and goods across the country safely and efficiently,” said Durbin. “Strong federal investment in job-creating projects aimed at repairing and upgrading America’s highways, bridges, airports, rails and ports should be a bipartisan priority. With a long-term transportation bill last year, we’ve committed to improving our highway system, but we need to do more. We must approve a reauthorization of our nation’s water infrastructure projects and the Federal Aviation Administration before the end of the year.”

Late last year, Congress passed a long-term transportation bill – the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act – which was signed into law by the President. The FAST Act authorizes and funds transportation programs for the next 5 years. Durbin – who was a member of the Conference Committee tasked with finding a compromise between the House and Senate versions of the transportation bill – said that the FAST Act will provide the certainty that businesses and state governments, like Illinois, need to plan critical infrastructure projects, create good-paying jobs and support Illinois businesses. Additional information on Illinois transportation priorities included in the FAST Act can be found on Senator Durbin’s WEBSITE.

Last month, the Senate passed bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The legislation – which will strengthen U.S. airport security and improve air travel – includes funding for important Illinois programs including: Essential Air Service program, contract towers, and airport improvement. The legislation now goes to the House of Representatives for approval. Additional information on the reauthorization bill can be found HERE. Finally, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee passed a reauthorization of America’s water infrastructure projects called the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2016. The bill must now be considered on the Senate floor.

