WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined a virtual conference led by the Alliance to End Hunger to discuss global food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Durbin, who is Co-Chair of the bipartisan Senate Hunger Caucus, discussed the importance of protecting and increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Illinoisans and funding the World Food Program to ensure those facing hunger abroad can afford to put food on the table. Durbin called for these efforts to be bipartisan, as they have throughout history, especially during this global public health crisis.

“We’ve seen SNAP applications in Illinois increase by nearly 300 percent, while food banks are experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand. That’s why I’m fighting to increase SNAP benefits and funding for food pantries, while providing flexibility for school meals and to block efforts to impose work requirements on SNAP recipients,” Durbin said. “Making sure we help those facing hunger, here at home, and for the most vulnerable abroad, is not only the right thing to, but the strategic thing to do to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”

