SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with representatives of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Chicago Bar Foundation, and the Chicago Bar Association to discuss the increasing need for legal aid services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of ensuring adequate funding for the Legal Services Corporation, which helps provide accessible legal aid to tens of thousands of Illinoisans. Durbin also discussed expanding student loan relief programs and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

“The coronavirus pandemic is creating increased demand for legal aid services to help Americans navigate legal issues involving housing, unemployment, access to health care, and more” said Durbin. “I’ll continue to push for support for legal aid through increased funding for the Legal Services Corporation. I’m also grateful for the leadership of Illinois’ bar associations in advocating for Dreamers and for meaningful student loan debt relief.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Last week, Durbin led 37 of his Senate colleagues in writing a letter to President Trump urging him to automatically extend work authorizations for DACA and TPS recipients. There are an estimated 202,500 DACA recipients, including 11,400 in Illinois, and 130,000 TPS recipients who are “essential critical infrastructure workers,” as defined by the Department of Homeland Security

More like this: