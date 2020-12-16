WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, today spoke with leaders at FWD.us, a bipartisan political organization focused on immigration and criminal justice reform. Durbin discussed his hopes for comprehensive immigration reform under the Biden-Harris Administration next year. Durbin expressed his gratitude towards millions of immigrants who are essential workers – many working in hospitals and other health care settings across the country –risking their lives every day as America confronts COVID-19.

“Where would America be in this crisis without millions of immigrants who are essential workers on the frontlines of this pandemic? Despite being under constant attack from the outgoing President, immigrants have stepped up in our time of need. I am looking forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to finally fix our broken immigration system. It’s time to bring millions of hardworking immigrants out of the shadows,” Durbin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Durbin Condemns Ruthless ICE Raids, Orders To Deploy National Guard Troops To Illinois In Senate Floor Speech
Oct 7, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Brief Opposing No-bond Immigration Detention Policy
Sep 3, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Continues to Demand Information About Trump Administration’s Lawless Federal Deployments
Sep 28, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Demands Answers from Trump Administration on Federal Deployments
Sep 17, 2025
Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill Addressing Shortage Of Doctors, Nurses
Sep 10, 2025

 