WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with Tim Drea, President of the Illinois AFL-CIO, and the Illinois AFL-CIO executive committee. On a call with the Illinois AFL-CIO, Durbin discussed how the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will help workers who are impacted by the pandemic. The bill provides direct cash payments to Americans and significantly expands unemployment insurance.

“Democrats helped secure important provisions in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Congress passed last week that put workers and families first. We know countless Illinoisans have lost their jobs, or may lose them in the coming weeks. As we weather this storm, my hope is that increases in unemployment insurance and direct cash payments to individuals and families will help Illinoisans get through this difficult time. I remain committed to finding more legislative solutions to provide additional relief for working families,” said Durbin.

