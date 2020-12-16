WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Vivek Murthy, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be the next U.S. Surgeon General. Murthy previously held the position of Surgeon General during President Barack Obama’s second term, and he is expected to take a leading role in Biden’s COVID-19 response. Durbin and Murthy spoke about shared priorities for increasing uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, addressing health disparities, including Durbin’s Chicago HEAL Initiative and MOMMA Act, and tackling addiction and mental health challenges, including the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use.

“Our top priority must be stopping COVID-19, which requires broad vaccine distribution, a focus on equity, and elevating trusted leaders for public health guidance. The Surgeon General will play a critical role in supporting the next Administration’s efforts to keep Americans healthy, and I’m pleased that President-elect Biden has chosen an experienced nominee like Dr. Murthy,” Durbin said.

