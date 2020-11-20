WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with Becky Pringle, the new president of the National Education Association (NEA), about the need for additional COVID-19 stimulus funds for education and child care. Durbin discussed his support of the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act, which would provide $430 billion to the education sector, including $50 billion in grants to child care providers.

“As the nation continues to reel from this awful pandemic, our educators are making extraordinary sacrifices – even risking their health and safety – in order to educate our kids,” Durbin said. “If Congress wants to help our educators, we have to end the partisanship and come together to pass a relief bill that gives schools the funding they need to keep teachers and students safe.”

The NEA is the largest labor union in the U.S. and represents public school teachers and support staff, college or university faculty and staff, retired educators, and educators in training.

