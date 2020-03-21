Durbin Discusses Coronavirus Response With Walgreens CEO Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke with Walgreens CEO Alex Gourlay today to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic and operations at Walgreens locations in Illinois. In the midst of this pandemic, they discussed plans to help patients access adequate supplies of medications for the long-term—such as patients with diabetes needing insulin—and how pharmacies can assist with urgent community needs, such as providing drive-thru testing sites. Article continues after sponsor message “These are unprecedented times and our pharmacies, like Walgreens, will provide essential services to countless Illinoisans,” said Durbin. “Congress should look for ways that help our pharmacies operate in the most efficient, safe, and practical ways possible. The goal is to ensure people get the help they need while we fight this virus.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending