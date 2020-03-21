Durbin Discusses Coronavirus Response With Walgreens CEO
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke with Walgreens CEO Alex Gourlay today to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic and operations at Walgreens locations in Illinois. In the midst of this pandemic, they discussed plans to help patients access adequate supplies of medications for the long-term—such as patients with diabetes needing insulin—and how pharmacies can assist with urgent community needs, such as providing drive-thru testing sites.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“These are unprecedented times and our pharmacies, like Walgreens, will provide essential services to countless Illinoisans,” said Durbin. “Congress should look for ways that help our pharmacies operate in the most efficient, safe, and practical ways possible. The goal is to ensure people get the help they need while we fight this virus.”
More like this: