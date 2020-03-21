WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke with Walgreens CEO Alex Gourlay today to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic and operations at Walgreens locations in Illinois. In the midst of this pandemic, they discussed plans to help patients access adequate supplies of medications for the long-term—such as patients with diabetes needing insulin—and how pharmacies can assist with urgent community needs, such as providing drive-thru testing sites.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“These are unprecedented times and our pharmacies, like Walgreens, will provide essential services to countless Illinoisans,” said Durbin. “Congress should look for ways that help our pharmacies operate in the most efficient, safe, and practical ways possible. The goal is to ensure people get the help they need while we fight this virus.”

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Asks Congress To Pass Regulation To Curb Overreach By Pharmacy Benefit Managers
Today
Gov. Pritzker Focuses on Lowering Prescription Drug Costs
Feb 20, 2025
Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees Candidates Share Plans for the College at Forum
Mar 13, 2025
Budzinski Calls Out Predatory Drug Middlemen for Squeezing Out Rural Community Pharmacists
Nov 20, 2024
Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Burglarizing Pharmacies in Southern Illinois, Missouri
Dec 19, 2024

 