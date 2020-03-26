WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today spoke with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, and Army Chief of Staff General James McConville to discuss the military’s coronavirus response efforts. Durbin discussed the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and medical support, and asked about continued support for the State of Illinois.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will require assistance from our military, like providing and delivering critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment to our hospitals. General Milley, Secretary McCarthy, and General McConville are top leaders who will be making important decisions on how to allocate military assistance to all fifty states. We had a candid discussion about the critical needs of Illinois to deal with this crisis, and talked about how facilities like the Rock Island Arsenal are responding,” Durbin said.

