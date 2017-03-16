Durbin: Congress must reject Trump's taxpayer-funded border wall & mass deportation scheme Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Immigration Subcommittee, released the following statement after President Donald Trump submitted a supplemental budget request of $3 billion dollars to begin implementing his immigration enforcement and border security Executive Orders. Article continues after sponsor message “It’s time for Republicans to remember that Congress is an independent branch of the federal government that won’t be bullied into these billion dollar boondoggles,” said Durbin. “Funding this wasteful and un-American scheme is no way to fix our broken immigration system. Americans deserve a real solution that strengthens security, boosts our economy, and treats immigrants with dignity and respect.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending