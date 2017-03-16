CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Immigration Subcommittee, released the following statement after President Donald Trump submitted a supplemental budget request of $3 billion dollars to begin implementing his immigration enforcement and border security Executive Orders.  

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It’s time for Republicans to remember that Congress is an independent branch of the federal government that won’t be bullied into these billion dollar boondoggles,” said Durbin. “Funding this wasteful and un-American scheme is no way to fix our broken immigration system. Americans deserve a real solution that strengthens security, boosts our economy, and treats immigrants with dignity and respect.” 

More like this:

Durbin, Peters Issue Statement Defending Mission Critical Civil Rights And Civil Liberties Offices
Mar 25, 2025
Durbin, Padilla, Booker, Welch Statement On Trump Invoking The Alien Enemies Act To Target Immigrants Without Due Process
Mar 18, 2025
Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss The Trump Administration’s Anti-immigrant Policies
Mar 27, 2025
Lawsuit Claims Illinois Laws Obstruct Federal Immigration Efforts
Feb 6, 2025
Davidsmeyer Criticizes Democrats’ Bad Bills & Misplaced Priorities
Mar 12, 2025

 