Durbin calls out Senate Republicans for blocking passage of Duckworth’s resolutionhonoring the service and sacrifice of our service members and veterans & condemning President Trump’s disgraceful statements

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and members of the Senate Democratic Caucus on the Senate floor in speaking out against President Donald Trump’s reported comments disparaging U.S. service members, calling those who were injured or killed in battle “losers” and “suckers.”

Durbin cosponsored a resolution introduced today by Senator Duckworth, a decorated combat veteran who herself has been the subject of attacks by President Trump and his enablers. The simple resolution honors the service and sacrifice of our service members and veterans and condemns President Trump’s disgraceful statements. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) objected to Senator Duckworth’s request to immediately pass this resolution on the Senate floor.

Along with Durbin and Duckworth, Senators Chuck Schumer (D-MY), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tom Carper (D-DE), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT), Doug Jones (D-AL), Jack Reed (D-RI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) also spoke out against President Trump’s comments on the Senate floor.

