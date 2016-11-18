Brown Delivered Ohio-made Beer to Durbin’s Office

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Indians) made good on his bet with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Cubs) after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in Game 7. Brown wagered beer from Cleveland’s Platform Brewing Company.

“The Cleveland Indians proved themselves a great and gutsy ball club with young talent that will keep them competitive for years to come. Ultimately, the heart and grit of the Chicago Cubs carried them through the final three games of the series to bring the World Series trophy home to Chicago. I’m new to Cleveland’s Platform Brewing Company beer, but I look forward to enjoying every last drop,” said Durbin.

“Though the Indians lost, game seven was one of the most exciting baseball games I’ve ever watched. And it was wonderful to share this year’s run to the World Series with my family and fellow Clevelanders,” said Brown. “Just as I’m proud of our Indians, I’m proud to hand over an Ohio-made beer from Platform Brewing Company today for Sen. Durbin and his staff to enjoy as they toast Chicago’s victory. Given the young talent on both these teams, I expect an Indians-Cubs rematch in next year’s World Series.”

