CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL) today announced that the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 includes numerous defense priorities for the State of Illinois.

“One reason I support this bill is because it includes a strong defense appropriation, which provides critical equipment and training for our troops, and funds the continued fight against terrorist threats like ISIL,” said Durbin. “It provides a pay raise for Illinois’ military and civilian personnel. It supports well-paying manufacturing jobs at Rock Island Arsenal and the F-18 production line in St. Louis. It also adds funding to ensure National Guard cyber protection teams in Illinois and across the country are fully-funded. This bill shows that when Congress works in a bipartisan manner, we can make smart investments in what really matters.”

“I’m always willing to work across the aisle to support the Rock Island Arsenal, and this bill is no exception,” said Bustos. “From the factory floor to the foxhole, this bill supports the manufacturing jobs that protect our service members and help make the Rock Island Arsenal an economic engine in our community. I’m pleased that this bill not only averts a government shutdown, but also helps keep the Arsenal strong.”

The bill was passed by the House on Wednesday and by the Senate on Thursday. It will need to be signed by President Trump to become law.

According to Durbin, the following projects, programs, and provisions are beneficial to Illinois:

Department of Defense

The bill adds $110 million to extend the Humvee production line at Rock Island Arsenal.

The bill adds $979 million to extend the F-18 production line in St. Louis for downstate Illinois.

It also provides $140 million to stabilize rates at all three Army arsenals, including Rock Island in Illinois.

The bill adds $9.9 million not requested in the budget to ensure National Guard cyber protection teams in Illinois and across the country are fully-funded.

The bill continues the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee’s track record of providing five percent real growth in life-saving medical research, and makes critical boosts in broader science and technology research.

