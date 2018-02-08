WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the agreement reached between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

I applaud the leaders for coming together to reach a budget agreement that secures critical investments in children’s and community health, our national security, and a host of America’s other priorities. It’s the first glimmer of bipartisanship that I hope will end the destructive cycle of temporary spending measures that have had Washington lurching from crisis to crisis for more than a year. It also opens the door for floor debate on the Dream Act to fix the crisis that President Trump created by shutting down DACA. Senator McConnell has guaranteed a fair and open process for Senators to finally act to protect Dreamers, and I am ready for that fight.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Budzinski Statement on Republican Budget Resolution  
Sep 19, 2025
Budzinski Meets with Air Traffic Controllers Impacted by Government Shutdown  
Oct 15, 2025
Duckworth Statement on Israel and Hamas Agreeing to Peace Deal
Oct 11, 2025
After 18 Years of Dedicated Leadership, RFM Founder and Executive Director Tammy Iskarous Announces Retirement
Sep 22, 2025
Budzinski, Bell Rally With AFGE, Federal Workers Impacted By Government Shutdown
Oct 3, 2025

 