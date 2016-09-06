CHICAGO—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today wrote to community college presidents across Illinois to urge them to assist students whose futures are at risk from the expected financial collapse of ITT Tech, which announced on Tuesday that it has stopped enrolling new students. As part of new restrictions placed on ITT Tech, the Department of Education has required the company to enter into teach-out agreements with other schools.

“As a result of its actions, ITT Tech has put the futures of tens of thousands of students across the country in jeopardy,” wrote Durbin. “Illinois’ community college system provides students with a quality education and at a fraction of the cost of for-profit colleges. I encourage you to work with ITT Tech, its accreditor the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, and the Department of Education as they develop these agreements. Illinois community colleges should work to fill the void that ITT Tech is irresponsibly creating.”

Durbin wrote a similar letter to Illinois community college presidents in June 2014 during the collapse of Corinthian Colleges.

Full text of Durbin’s letter:

September 1, 2016

Dear President:

As you may have seen in the news, ITT Tech has stopped enrolling new students and is widely expected to be on the verge of financial collapse due to its deceptive and fraudulent business practices. As a result of its actions, the company has put the futures of tens of thousands of students across the country in jeopardy.

In Illinois, ITT Tech currently enrolls more than 700 students at its campuses in Arlington Heights, Oak Brook, Orland Park, and Springfield. Even before the potential closure of these campuses, many ITT Tech students in Illinois may begin seeking to transfer. It is important that Illinois students have the option to continue or restart their education at quality, affordable institutions.

Illinois’ community college system provides students with a quality education and at a fraction of the cost of for-profit colleges. As part of new restrictions placed on ITT Tech, the Department of Education has required the company to enter into teach-out agreements with other schools. I encourage you to work with ITT Tech, its accreditor the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, and the Department of Education as they develop these agreements. Illinois community colleges should work to fill the void that ITT Tech is irresponsibly creating.

If not, we know who will. Other for-profit colleges are anxious to get access to these students. It would only be adding insult to injury to allow these students to be pushed into the open arms of another for-profit college, especially one that is being investigated or sued by state or federal agencies.

Thank you for any assistance to these students that you and your institution can provide. Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if you have additional questions.

Sincerely,

RICHARD J. DURBIN

United States Senator

