WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, to clarify guidance from CDC about airport screening procedures in place to protect Americans from the coronavirus outbreak. Durbin, in a letter to Director Redfield, outlined his concern that travelers from countries with high incidences of COVID-19 and State Department and CDC travel advisories are not being screened, particularly Italy and South Korea. Durbin highlighted two coronavirus cases in which travelers came through O’Hare International Airport from Italy, were not screened by CDC, and later were found to test positive for the virus.

“Given the global spread of the virus—and the increased cases we have seen from Italy and other countries with travel advisories—it is critical to have a comprehensive screening process in place for travelers coming from highly infected areas, and to ensure that our screeners are protected. I urge the CDC to consider expanding traveler screening to other high risk countries, improve workplace protections for screeners, coordinate with the State Department on travel advisories, and provide clear communication to airports and all Americans on travel guidelines and procedures related to COVID-19,” Durbin wrote.

Durbin also expressed concern about the discrepancy in travel advisories between the CDC and the State Department, as Americans rely on these notices to make informed decisions about travel. The State Department has issued Level 4 Travel Advisories (Do Not Travel) to China, Iran, and South Korea. They have also issued Level 3 Travel Advisories (Reconsider Travel) to Italy, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan. The CDC has issued Level 3 Travel Health Notices for China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy. However, travelers from only two of these countries with high level travel advisories—China and Iran—are currently being screened at U.S. airports for symptoms of COVID-19.

