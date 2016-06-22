Durbin created program to help address high rates of crime and protect residents of public housing

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $500,000 in federal funding for Illinois public housing agencies to help pay for security systems, deter crime and address resident safety concerns.

“Our public housing agencies offer critically-needed affordable housing options to Illinoisans all across the state. This funding will help keep those residents, their families, and their communities safe,” said Durbin.

Today’s funding is made available through language Durbin first included in the FY2015 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations bill and continued in the FY2016 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill. The language sets aside funding for emergency capital needs – including funding for safety and security measures – necessary to address crime and drug-related activity at public housing authorities. The report language stresses the importance of using funds to protect housing authority residents. Durbin requested this language to ensure funding is available to housing authorities facing high rates of violent crime.

A total of $5 million in funding under the Emergency Safety and Security grant program was awarded nationwide today. The following public housing authorities will receive funding for safety and security improvements:

Housing Authority of East St. Louis : $250,000 for the installation of camera security systems and security lighting at Roosevelt Homes. This is the second grant awarded to the City of East St. Louis through the Emergency Safety and Security grant program. In FY2015, $250,000 for security measures necessary to address crime and drug-related activity was awarded to the city.





: $250,000 for the installation of camera security systems and security lighting at Roosevelt Homes. This is the second grant awarded to the City of East St. Louis through the Emergency Safety and Security grant program. In FY2015, $250,000 for security measures necessary to address crime and drug-related activity was awarded to the city. Hardin County Housing Authority: $250,000 for security cameras, poles and wiring at our three locations and computer equipment for storage, monitoring and control of the surveillance system.

