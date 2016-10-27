Durbin announces federal funding for rural renewable energy development across Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DURBIN ANNOUNCES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR RURAL RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT ACROSS ILLINOIS Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $490,000 in federal funding across Illinois to assist farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses in developing renewable energy systems, and in making energy-efficiency improvements to their operations. This funding, provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Energy for America Program, will provide assistance to benefit businesses in eight counties: Clinton, Crawford, Douglas, Henry, Jo Daviess, Montgomery, Richland, and Saline. “This federal funding will help boost ranchers, farmers and small rural businesses across Illinois, lowering their costs and leaving a smaller footprint at the same time,”said Durbin. “I will continue working to ensure that our state’s rural communities have access to the critical federal investments that drive economic growth and preserve our climate for generations to come.” Under today’s announcement, the following businesses will receive USDA funding: Clinton County: $51,678 in funding for Home Nursery, Inc., which will purchase and install a 556kW solar array. This project will realize $63,544 per year in savings, and will replace 650,029 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power 60 homes.

Crawford County: $77,984 in funding for Lincolnland Agri-Energy LLC, which will use the funds to purchase and install an additional fermenter for Lincolnland's ethanol facility. This project will realize over $9.5 million per year in production and by-products and produce 5MGPY in ethanol, which is enough electricity to power over 10,000 homes.

Douglas County: $40,000 in funding for Monahan Filaments, LLC, which will be used to upgrade existing lighting and chillers. This project will realize $26,168 per year in savings, and will replace 568,868 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power 52 homes.

Henry County: $135,000 in funding for Woodhull Cooperative Grain Co., which will upgrade an existing grain drying system. This project will realize $49,906 per year in savings, and will replace 2,038,167 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power just under 188 homes.

Jo Daviess County: $36,665 in funding for Jo-Carroll Energy, Inc., which will upgrade existing lighting and HVAC, and add insulation. This project will realize $18,382 per year in savings, and will replace 174,201 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power 16 homes.

Montgomery County: $30,700 in funding for Victory Lane Ford for the purchase and installation of a 75kW solar array. This project will realize $12,306 per year in savings, and will replace 115,009 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power 10 homes.

Richland County: $42,973 in funding for Marvin Grinder, which will upgrade an existing grain drying system. This project will realize $21,614 per year in savings, and will replace 355,999 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power just under 33 homes.

Saline County: $75,000 in funding for SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative, which will upgrade lighting and insulation, and add geothermal. This project will realize $41,406 per year in savings, and will replace 584,500 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power 54 homes.