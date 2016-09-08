[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has awarded grants totaling $5,885,332 to communities throughout Illinois. Today’s funding will support and improve the capability of each department to respond to fires and other types of emergencies.

“Our firefighters and first-responders put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” said Durbin. “This funding will help ensure that when emergencies happen, these dedicated men and women have the resources and the equipment they need to do their jobs.”

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program

Under this announcement, the Niles Fire Department in Niles, Illinois, will receive $1,361,352 in funding.

This funding is provided through the DHS’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The SAFER program seeks to enhance a department’s ability to maintain 24-hour staffing and ensures that the community has adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards. This year, the program will award approximately $340 million directly to fire departments and volunteer support groups to expand the number of firefighters available to more effectively protect the health and safety of the public.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program

Under this announcement, the Chicago Fire Department in Chicago, Illinois, will receive $3,058,866 in funding.

This funding is provided through the DHS’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program, which seeks to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and fire related hazards. This year, the AFG will award approximately $340 million to first-responder organizations that need support to improve their capability to respond to fires and emergencies of all types.

The Fire Prevention & Safety (FP&S) Program

Under this announcement, the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois, will receive $1,465,114 in funding.

This funding is provided through the DHS’s Fire Prevention & Safety (FP&S) program. The FP&S program assists fire prevention programs and supports firefighter health and safety research and development. This year, the program will award approximately $34 million to support projects that enhance the safety of the public and firefighters from fire and related hazards.

