Durbin Announces $2 Million to Support Law Enforcement Efforts in Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $2,098,785 in federal funding to support law enforcement efforts in Illinois. Today’s funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), will help pay for equipment, training, and personnel retention as well as critical services for victims of crime and individuals with drug addiction. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “This infusion of federal dollars will strengthen our state’s justice system and make Illinois a safer place to live,” said Senator Durbin. “I will continue working to secure federal investments that equip our law enforcement and officers of the court with the best, most up-to-date tools and training to do their jobs effectively and keep residents safe.” Under this announcement, the following state and local governments and organizations received DOJ funding: Illinois Student Assistance Commission: $52,591 from the John R. Justice student loan repayment program to state and federal public defenders and state prosecutors who agree to remain in their positions for at least three years. The program was created by legislation that Durbin first introduced in 2003 and was passed into law as part of the Higher Education Opportunity Act of 2008;

$12,413 to purchase body cameras for police department;

Evanston Police Department: $139,277 to purchase body cameras.