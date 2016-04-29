House legislation introduced by Representatives Foster and Davis earlier this month is now supported by full Illinois Congressional Delegation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mark Kirk (R-IL) introduced legislation in the Senate to designate the U.S. Post Office facility located at 525 N. Broadway in Aurora, Illinois, as the Kenneth M. Christy Post Office Building. U.S. Representatives Bill Foster (D-IL) and Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced the bill – which is now supported by the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation – in the House of Representatives earlier this month.

Ken Christy, who passed away suddenly on March 26, 2016, spent over 35 years as a letter carrier for the Aurora Post Office, and was currently serving as Aurora Township Clerk, as well as the president of the Illinois State Association of Letter Carriers.

“This past March I lost a good friend, and Illinois lost a champion for working men and women,” Durbin said. “Naming a post office in Aurora after Ken Christy is a fitting tribute to his record of service in his hometown. I am proud to join my colleagues in recognizing this dedicated public servant and his contribution to Illinois.”

“Ken Christy’s life-long service to the Aurora community will never be forgotten,” said Senator Kirk. “Naming a post office in his honor is a fitting tribute to remember a man who dedicated his life to public service.”

“I am glad to see the entire Illinois congressional delegation has joined together in the effort to honor Ken Christy,” Foster said. “It’s a testament to the impact Ken had on people throughout the state. Adding his name to the Aurora Post Office will be a fitting memorial of over 35 years of work as a community leader and an advocate for working people.”

