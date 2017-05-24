WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump faces growing scrutiny over his attempts to hinder the FBI’s Russia probe, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) renewed his call for a transparent, independent commission to investigate Russia’s cyber act of war on the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Senator Durbin praised the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead the Justice Department’s criminal investigation, but he also stressed the importance of an independent investigation to expose any wrongdoing by the Administration and prevent future cyberattacks on our democracy.

“While this special counsel investigation will be critical, it is not a substitute for continued Congressional action as well, as some here have suggested or perhaps hoped…A special counsel is going to focus on whether crimes were committed, but I am deeply concerned that there may be matters related to Russia’s attack on our election that may not involve crimes themselves but should be made public to the American people,” said Senator Durbin. “It is time for all of us – Democrats and Republicans in Congress – to act, to get to the truth of what happened and make sure Russia can never do this to our democracy again.”

Senator Durbin raised concerns about President Trump’s inappropriate behavior in response to the FBI investigation, including reports that he bragged to Russians officials about firing James Comey and urged Director of National Security Dan Coats and National Security Director Admiral Mike Rogers to publicly deny he was under investigation. Durbin highlighted the disparity in the President’s treatment of the Russians and America’s top intelligence officials.

“President Trump, instead of a frivolous exchange with a dictatorial regime that attacked our nation, should have had as his first message to the Russians the obvious, ‘Do not ever interfere in our elections or those of our allies again or you’ll face serious consequences…end of meeting.’ This is truly breathtaking – an American President running from the Russians to our nation’s top law enforcement agencies to our intelligence community bizarrely pleading innocence on a matter of grave national security and trying to undermine an ongoing investigation.”

Video of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor are available here .

Audio of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here .

