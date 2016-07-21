Du Quoin, IL. – This weekend the Du Quoin State Fair is partnering with the Southern Illinois Miners to spread family fun in southern Illinois. Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 23rd for Du Quoin State Fair Night with the Southern Illinois Miners.

State Fair staffers will be on hand to show baseball fans some of the fun and exciting new exhibits and features of the Du Quoin State Fair. In addition, fans will be able to purchase parking passes, carnival bracelets and concert tickets. Those who attend the baseball game on Saturday will also be able to enter a raffle for the chance to win various state fair prizes, including Grandstand concert tickets! There’s no purchase necessary, but you do have to be present to win. A winner will be drawn at the bottom of each inning!

Additionally, this year the Miners and the Du Quoin State Fair will once again partner to offer big savings to southern Illinois baseball fans. Anyone who takes in a Southern Illinois Miners game can present their ticket stub to receive free parking at the Du Quoin State Fair. Also, anyone who brings a Grandstand ticket to a Miners game will receive free admission to one of the Southern Illinois Miners upcoming games.

“The Southern Illinois Miners have been in Marion for nearly ten years providing family friendly entertainment and positive roles models for the youth in the community,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “This partnership is a win-win for families in southern Illinois.”

The Southern Illinois Miners open up a home series against the Washington Wild Things on

July 22, followed by a three game home series against the Windy City Thunderbolts. For more information about the Southern Illinois Miners, check them out at www.siminers.com.

To learn more about the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair, check out our newly redesigned website, www.duquoinstatefair.net.

