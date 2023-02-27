DUPO - A standoff after a shooting that lasted several hours ended Monday morning.

The shooting suspect Reginald Allen, 40, was discovered dead in his garage from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement reported. A person was shot to death in the situation and a police officer was injured. A neighborhood in Dupo was locked down for several hours. Law enforcement around the region was called to the situation and visible.

Law enforcement said Allen barricaded himself inside a McBride Avenue in Dupo home near Interstate 255, and killed a person, and shot a Dupo Police officer.

The initial call to law enforcement came at 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

