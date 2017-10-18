SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Jared Floyd Brown, of Dupo, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 10, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles, Illinois National Guard Recruiter, and Pvt. Jared Brown of Dupo, Illinois, pose for a photo at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Oct. 10. Brown enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

Brown enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brown will earn 100 percent paid college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant, Select Reserve G.I. Bill and Federal tuition assistance.

Brown's family said they are very proud of him for enlisting in the ILARNG. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Brown and welcomed him into the ILARNG.

Photo: Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles, Illinois National Guard Recruiter, and Pvt. Jared Brown of Dupo, Illinois, pose for a photo at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Oct. 10. Brown enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

More like this:

SLLIS Superintendent Dr. Meghan Hill Honored with Patriot Award from Department of Defense
Jun 29, 2025
St. Louis Stop: Mississippi River Commission Plans Annual Low Water Inspection Trip
Aug 5, 2025
Employment Services and Opportunities Available for Area Veterans at Resource and Job Fair
Jul 8, 2025
Update to Rivers Project Master Plan Receives Final Approval  
Aug 1, 2025
Duckworth Secures Key Provisions to Protect Rock Island Arsenal, Support Illinois Quantum Technology Research and Safeguard Care for Veterans
Jul 16, 2025

 