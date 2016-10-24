Madison County Reduces 2017 Budget

EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan will present a budget to the County Board at its November 18th meeting that includes a property tax cut for property owners for the third straight year.

According to Dunstan, the proposed property tax levy for 2017 will be 2.6% lower than the current year. “For the third straight year, this will result in a cut in taxes for property owners in Madison County for the county portion of the property tax bill,” Dunstan stated. Over the past three years, Madison County has reduced its property tax levy by 5%.

Dunstan said property taxes are one of the biggest concerns for taxpayers and the County Board has worked diligently to hold the line on property taxes. Dunstan said while this tax cut will benefit taxpayers, the Madison County Board continues to demonstrated fiscal responsibility by keeping the county in strong financial condition without jeopardizing services or compromising public safety and criminal justice programs.

The proposed 2017 Madison County spending Budget is $127,475,976. This represents a $1,662,154 reduction from the current year. The General Fund Operation Budget, which pays for basic governmental services, is increased a modest 1.2%.

The Chairman also presented a detailed capital project budget that includes $4.9 million in capital projects for the 2017 fiscal year. Funding is included corrections of building deficiencies at the Madison County Jail and the County Courthouse.

Dunstan applauded the work of the Finance and Government Operations Committee and the County Board.

“The difficult decisions made over the past several years have put the county in better financial positon as it moves forward. We will continue to prudently view county finances over the long term and maintain fiscal responsibility for our taxpayers. We have reduced property taxes, but in a responsible way. We will continue to work to keep the county in strong financial shape and debt free.”

