EDWARDSVILLE - A dump truck overturned on Illinois Route 143 between Edwardsville and Wood River near the 5 o'clock hour Tuesday. One man was transported to a local hospital from the scene with injuries.

The truck appeared to hit a viaduct and rolled over, witnesses at the scene said. Traffic was seriously backed up because of the crash during the rush hour for commuters going back and forth.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.