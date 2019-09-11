EDWARDSVILLE — Dueling Pianos return to The Wildey Theatre on Thursday, October 3, for a very special event: “Dueling For Gold”, supporting Painting The Town Gold Edwardsville/Glen Carbon.

This will be a fun, high energy, request driven show supporting the fight against pediatric cancer and celebrating the Painting The Town Gold campaign for 2019. The special event entertainment will be Dueling Pianos featuring Mike Sonderegger Music. Show time is 7:30 p.m. A VIP pre-show reception begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the Wildey box office at 618-307-1750 or online at www.wildeytheatre.com

Painting The Town Gold Edwardsville/Glen Carbon was founded in 2015. To learn more about the organizations mission and other event information please visit https://www.facebook.com/paintingthetowngold/

