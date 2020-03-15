EDWARDSVILLE - Those who want to see an entertaining piano duo at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville will have to wait. Because of concerns with the coronavirus, the Dueling Pianos show was postponed for Sunday. Wildey officials said a date for the concert will be announced soon.

This is a fun mix of pop music, kid songs, theme songs and favorite tunes. This show is entertaining for all ages and features Edwardsville own dueling piano veterans Mike Sonderegger and Cameron Brown.

The public is encouraged to bring your family and friends to sing, clap, laugh and enjoy when the concert is rescheduled. Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will post the new date when it is set.