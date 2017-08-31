ALTON - Also known as The Big Z, WBGZ Radio is set to host their inaugural, “Dudestock” event, on Saturday, September 9 from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Elijah P's Burgers and Brews, 401 Piasa St, in downtown Alton.

This ultimate gentlemen's event will feature a variety of local businesses, exhibitors and vendors, a stacked lineup of live musicians from the area, including Hookie, Mars Needs Guitars, Mat Taul, Inner Outlines, and Biff Knarly & The Reptilians, all of which have been highlighted on The Big Z's “Riverbend Talent” program, which airs at 6:00 PM every Thursday evening and is hosted by Dennis Laird.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to compete in The Big Z's .01K Relay Race, set to test grit and endurance during the entire 32.8 feet. Participants will team up with a partner---the fastest team to eat an Elijah P's burger, drink a Budweiser, and finish the race in the quickest time of the day will win cash and gift card prizes.

Entry fee is $10 and covers the burger, beer, and complimentary pint glass (while supplies last). Registration begins at 11:00 AM and races will continue from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM. Must be 21 or older for race entry.

Dudestock will also feature a competitive State Farm Agent Chris Erwin bags tournament, delicious food and drink specials inside Elijah P's, and a silent auction.

All proceeds will benefit local nonprofits, Dream Home Charities and The Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation.

While the name implies “just guys,” this FREE event is for everyone---the whole family is welcome at Dudestock.

If you are interested in donating a silent auction item or would like more information on the event, please contact The Big Z at 618-465-3535, lissa@wbgzradio.com or visit the Facebook page.

