BELLEVILLE, Ill. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today welcomed 60 residents from 34 different countries for the first time as United States citizens in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois Naturalization Ceremony. In her remarks to the new Americans, Duckworth highlighted the importance of diversity in strengthening our nation and her love for our country.

“For everyone here today, whether your journey started in Afghanistan or Algeria, Cambodia or Costa Rica, Venezuela or Vietnam, your hard work and dedication make your stories the American Dream,” Duckworth said. I want to thank you for making this nation better, for making America more American. I couldn’t be prouder to now call you my fellow citizens.”

Duckworth was joined at today’s ceremony by U.S. District of Southern Illinois Judge Nancy Rosenstengel and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Rachelle Aud Crowe.

