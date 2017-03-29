WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) addressed members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) who are in Washington, D.C., this week from Illinois for the 2017 AIPAC Policy Conference. Senator Duckworth underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the two countries to support Israel’s national security and maintain a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.

“My experience serving my country in the military has shaped how I approach national security issues, especially when it comes to the U.S.-Israel alliance,” said Senator Duckworth. “I will continue working to strengthen the relationship between our people and ensure Israel has the support it needs to maintain its national security.”

Senator Duckworth has been a vocal advocate for U.S.-Israel cooperation on key defense and national security priorities. Earlier this week, Senator Duckworth joined Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at an AIPAC panel discussion on the critical need for collaboration between the U.S. and Israel on foreign policy issues. Senator Duckworth recently introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen cooperation between the U.S. and Israel on cybersecurity.