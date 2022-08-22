GRANITE CITY – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today hosted a roundtable discussion with public safety leaders and officials at Granite City’s City Hall focused on the challenges our law enforcement officers face and her efforts at the federal level to ensure they have the resources they need to keep communities safe. Duckworth also spoke to the officials about her bipartisan Public Safety Officer Support Actthat President Biden signed into law last week. Photos of today’s roundtable are available here.

“It takes a special person to get up every day determined to keep our streets safe and protect our little ones from danger,” said Duckworth. “With the spikes in violent crime we’ve seen in communities from Highland Park to Uvalde—not just in places like Chicago as some people want you to think—this is everyone’s problem because it happens everywhere. We need to better support our officers and communities, which is why I believe the solution starts with more funding and more resources, not fewer—and making sure those resources are better used. I’m proud that my PSOSA bill to support our law enforcement officers as well as their families is now law and proud of my work to keep communities across our state safe, and I’ll keep working to do just that.”

Joining Duckworth at today’s roundtable were Illinois State Senator Kris Tharp (SD-56), Illinois State Police Deputy Director for Criminal Investigations Lt. Chris Trame, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin, Granite City Police Chief Deputy Nick Novacich, Highland Police Chief Carol Presson, Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic, Alton Police Chief Deputy Jarrett Ford, Caseyville Police Chief Tom Coppotelli, St. Clair County Sergeant James Hendricks, and St. Clair County Major Daniel Stockett.

