FAIRMONT CITY – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) visited the Bunge-SCF Grain Terminal today to meet with officials and tour the facility, highlighting the importance of Illinois agriculture and infrastructure. The Bunge-SCF Grain facility in Fairmont City, which sits on the Mississippi River, accepts corn, soybeans, wheat and other commodities by truck and rail, and exports the goods via barge. The facility can receive up to 120,000 bushels per hour. Photos of today’s tour are available here.

“Inland waterways are crucial to our country’s agriculture and economy,” Duckworth said. “I was pleased to tour the Bunge-SCF Grain Terminal today and learn more about the hardworking men and women who make transporting our state’s agriculture possible. I’m proud facilities like this have a home right here in Illinois and I’ll keep working to support infrastructure along the Mississippi River and our inland waterways to grow our local economies and create jobs for Illinoisans.”

As a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, one of Duckworth’s top priorities in upcoming Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) Reauthorization is increasing inland waterways cost-share for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, increasing the federal share to 75 percent from its current 50 percent for construction and major rehab projects on inland waterways systems. Eighty-five percent of all grain and oilseed products use inland waterways.

Bunge-SCF Grain, LLC, is a joint venture between Bunge North America and SCF Agri/Fuels LLC. Bunge North American operations supply raw and processed agricultural commodities and specialized food ingredients to a wide range of customers in the animal feed, food processor, foodservice and bakery industries. Bunge North America and its subsidiaries, like Bunge-SCF, operate grain elevators, oilseed processing plants, edible oil refineries and packaging facilities, and corn, wheat and rice mills in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

