Duckworth to Join Senate Democrats’ Protest Opposing HHS Nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will deliver remarks on the Senate floor as part of Senate Democrats’ protest opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to serve as the Director of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under President Trump. Article continues after sponsor message In her remarks, Duckworth will underscore just how unqualified Kennedy is for the job and how his long-held, well-established extreme views would put programs and services that millions of middle-class Americans rely on—like Medicaid—at risk. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending