[WASHINGTON, DC] – After President Trump’s tweets announcing his intention to prevent transgender soldiers from serving in the U.S. military, U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“When my Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq, I didn't care if the American troops risking their lives to help save me were gay, straight, transgender or anything else. All that mattered was they didn't leave me behind. If you are willing to risk your life for our country and you can do the job, you should be able to serve—no matter your gender identity, sexual orientation or race. Anything else is discriminatory and counterproductive to our national security.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

President Trump's announcement this morning comes on the anniversary of President Truman's executive order recognizing that our Armed Forces are stronger when it fully embraces the American ideals of equality and inclusiveness.

More like this:

Granite City Mayor, Legislators Plead For President Trump's Help For Local Steel Plant
6 days ago
Durbin Speaks Against President Trump’s Efforts To Strip Public Broadcasting Of Federal Funding
3 days ago
Duckworth Outraged by Trump Administration’s Plans to Fire Hundreds of State Department Patriots
2 days ago
Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Decision To Limit Judges’ Power To Issue Nationwide Injunctions, Allowing The Trump Administration’s Executive Order
Jun 30, 2025
Great Rivers Choral Society Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Jul 1, 2025

 