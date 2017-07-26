[WASHINGTON, DC] – After President Trump’s tweets announcing his intention to prevent transgender soldiers from serving in the U.S. military, U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“When my Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq, I didn't care if the American troops risking their lives to help save me were gay, straight, transgender or anything else. All that mattered was they didn't leave me behind. If you are willing to risk your life for our country and you can do the job, you should be able to serve—no matter your gender identity, sexual orientation or race. Anything else is discriminatory and counterproductive to our national security.”

President Trump's announcement this morning comes on the anniversary of President Truman's executive order recognizing that our Armed Forces are stronger when it fully embraces the American ideals of equality and inclusiveness.

