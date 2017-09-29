WASHINGTON, DC – Following President Trump’s announcement on his principles for tax reform, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“I want to work with both Republicans and Democrats to pass tax reform that is comprehensive and helps Illinois’s small businesses and middle-class families. Unfortunately, the plan the President unveiled today had different priorities. He would run up the deficit by giving massive tax cuts for large corporations and the wealthiest among us while leaving small and medium businesses in a higher tax bracket, even though they are more than 95% of Illinois’s employers. The President would also eliminate deductions that millions of Illinoisans rely on, hitting hardworking families across our state with a giant tax hike.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I agree that we should simplify the federal tax code, expand the standard deduction and help families afford child care. However, I cannot support a proposal from this President that further tilts the scales in favor of his own companies and well-off friends at the expense of those who need tax relief the most.”

More like this:

Opinion: One Big, Beautiful Win for America’s Taxpayers
Jul 3, 2025
Duckworth, Durbin Help Reintroduce Bill to Help Families Get the Affordable Child Care They Need
Jul 20, 2025
Budzinski Statement On What She Calls Republicans’ 'Betrayal of Working Families' 
Jul 3, 2025
Reaction To Passage Of 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Jul 3, 2025
Labor Caucus Leaders Budzinski, Magaziner and Union Leaders Urge Congress to Protect Clean Energy Tax Credits, Avoid Job Losses
Jun 14, 2025

 