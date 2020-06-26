WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the Trump Administration filed a brief to the Supreme Court calling for it to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

“Trump has lied to the American people for years, talking out of both sides of his mouth by saying he will protect coverage for people with preexisting conditions while actively working to scrap the law that does exactly that. To file detailed briefs with the Supreme Court seeking to eliminate those protections and rip healthcare away from millions of Americans in the middle of a public health crisis which he is horribly mismanaging is not only dishonest, it's cruel. Trump is dead wrong if he thinks Americans will listen to his words but ignore what he’s actually doing.”

