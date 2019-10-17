WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings:

“Elijah Cummings loved his community and his country so much that he devoted his life to public service, championing justice, unity, accountability and, most importantly, human decency. When I was first elected, I was honored with the opportunity to work with him on the House Oversight Committee, where I witnessed firsthand what a generous and courageous leader—and how focused on lifting others up—he truly was. Our nation lost a giant today and he will be deeply missed. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

