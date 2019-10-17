Duckworth Statement on the Passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings:
“Elijah Cummings loved his community and his country so much that he devoted his life to public service, championing justice, unity, accountability and, most importantly, human decency. When I was first elected, I was honored with the opportunity to work with him on the House Oversight Committee, where I witnessed firsthand what a generous and courageous leader—and how focused on lifting others up—he truly was. Our nation lost a giant today and he will be deeply missed. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: