WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump:

“The fact that a majority of duly elected representatives of the American people voted to impeach Donald Trump is not something anyone should celebrate. This is a grave moment in our nation’s history. In the coming weeks, every single United States Senator will be required to raise their right hand and swear an oath to do ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’ I take this oath very seriously. Most of my career—both military and civilian—have been dedicated to defending and upholding our Constitution.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Accordingly, I will reserve judgment and carry out my Constitutional duty of serving as an impartial juror. I urge Senator McConnell to do the same and allow for a full and fair trial. If the facts do not prove the charges laid out in the articles of impeachment, I will be the first to say so. But if the facts are hidden or if Senate Republicans enable this—or any—President to decide for themselves what the limits of their power are, they will not only be violating their oaths, they will do irreparable damage to our system of checks and balances as well. No one who claims to respect the Constitution or our nation should allow that to happen.”

More like this: