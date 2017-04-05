[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Following reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria that has claimed the lives of dozens of Syrians, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“The Syrian government’s use of poisonous gas on their own people, including innocent children, is a clear violation of international law and I am utterly disgusted. It is also a reminder that Basher al-Assad is a murderous butcher and yet more evidence he cannot be allowed to stay in power. It is time for the Trump administration to stop praising dictators and strongmen and to start putting pressure on countries like Russia that are enabling Assad’s brutality.”

