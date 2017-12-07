WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement calling on Senator Al Franken to resign:

“I am deeply disappointed by Senator Franken’s behavior. He must step aside. To all those across America who have come forward to share their stories over the past few months: thank you. Your courage and strength in driving this long-overdue national conversation is awe-inspiring. As national leaders, we must hold ourselves to a higher standard—and we must lead by example to ensure every person is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans, it’s about our society. It’s about who we are as a people and the kind of country we want our daughters—and our sons—to grow up in.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Duckworth, Kim Lead Senate Delegation to South Korea & Japan to Strengthen National Security & Economic Ties, Expand Auxiliary Shipbuilding and Quantu
Aug 20, 2025
Budzinski Participates in Naturalization Ceremony at Illinois State Fair
Aug 18, 2025
Budzinski Hosts Community Day Focused on Metro East Water Infrastructure In East St. Louis
4 days ago
Senator Erica Harriss’ Bill Ensuring Care for Retired Police K9s Signed into Law
Aug 27, 2025
Belt Looks Out For Blue Collar Workers On The Job
Aug 17, 2025

 