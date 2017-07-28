Duckworth statement on Senate healthcare vote Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC – After a majority of the Senate rejected the so-called “skinny” version of Trumpcare, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message “I am glad the majority of my colleagues agree that legislation that would have robbed millions of working Americans of their health insurance and caused healthcare expenses for working families to skyrocket will not become law. Now is the time to set Trumpcare and partisanship aside and start working on the fixes to the Affordable Care Act that both parties can support to improve our nation’s healthcare system.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending