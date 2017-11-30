WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following a Senate vote to begin debate on Senate Republicans’ tax legislation, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“I’ve long said we need to pass tax reform, but we need to do it a way that’s focused on helping Illinois’s small businesses and middle-class families, not just Donald Trump’s ultra-wealthy friends and family. This ‘plan’ pays for permanent tax cuts for those who don’t need them by sticking working families and middle-class Americans with the bill. It would also double-tax millions of Illinoisans and leave small businesses at a competitive disadvantage to mega-corporations. That’s irresponsible; working families, not large corporations, deserve a break.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, the Senate Republican tax bill would leave people making less than $75,000 a year paying higher taxes than they do now while saving billions of dollars for households making more than $1 million a year. The legislation would also eliminate the state and local tax deduction that nearly 2 million Illinoisans – roughly one third of Illinois taxpayers – rely on to avoid being taxed twiceon their hard-earned income.

More like this:

Duckworth, Durbin Help Reintroduce Bill to Help Families Get the Affordable Child Care They Need
Jul 20, 2025
Durbin, Blumenthal, Whitehouse Introduce Bill To Protect Consumers From Predatory, High Cost Lending
2 days ago
Christian Employers Score Paid Family Leave Victory in Senate Finance Committee
Jun 24, 2025
Illinois Treasurer Frerichs Marks Bright Start’s 25th Anniversary with Record Growth During College Savings Month
Today
Durbin Urges Senate To Pass His Stop CSAM Act
5 days ago

 