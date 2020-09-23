WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement regarding reports that Chinese warplanes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait nearly 40 times over this last weekend:

“The fighter jets and heavy bombers the People’s Republic of China sent over the median line of the Taiwan Strait this past weekend represent an unusual and significant escalation of an already tense situation that does nothing to help stabilize the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

“To those who might claim recent diplomatic visits from U.S. officials necessitated this response, our nation’s ongoing economic and cultural engagement is spelled out in the 1979 Joint Communique and our longstanding commitment to Taiwan’s defensive capabilities remains unwavering but unchanged in its character. Enhanced cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan along normal lines does not constitute a change in policy toward diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, nor does it justify an inflammatory response from the People’s Republic.

“While I’m troubled by this weekend’s incursions over the Taiwan Strait, I urge all parties to pursue peaceful engagement and refrain from further unprovoked escalation. It’s my hope that new and enhanced partnerships between Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific nations will further improve regional stability, which should be everyone’s goal.”

More like this: