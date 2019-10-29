WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a combat Veteran and member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement regarding the U.S. raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

“Yet another terrorist leader being brought to justice proves, once again, the professionalism of our military and intelligence community is unparalleled. Thanks to the bravery of U.S. Armed Forces, the world is a safer place today. I am, however, troubled by the potential consequences of this operation, and I am equally troubled that the President chose to ask permission—then thank—the Russian and Syrian governments ahead of our Kurdish allies who have stood side-by-side with us in this fight for years. I look forward to being briefed as soon as possible by the Administration on the details of this operation and to working with the Pentagon this week to plan a new way ahead in the fight against extremism in the region.”

Senator Duckworth is an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former Assistant Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. She was among the first Army women to fly combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom. On November 12, 2004, her helicopter was hit by an RPG and Duckworth lost her legs and partial use of her right arm. Duckworth served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years before retiring from military service in 2014 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

