WASHINGTON – After President Trump’s address regarding Afghanistan, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement:

“Tonight’s speech was filled with bluster but devoid of details and raises far more questions than it answered. In failing to outline any serious definition of progress or success, the President is putting our troops and our NATO allies in danger without giving them the certainty they need and deserve from their Commander-in-Chief.

“Before the President deploys a single additional servicemember to Afghanistan, our nation and its elected representatives must engage in an honest debate about whether the American people are fully committed to furthering our military commitment in Afghanistan, and whether Congress is fully committed to supporting the multi-year, holistic strategy that will be necessary to prevent a Taliban resurgence and create long-lasting stability for the Afghan people and their government.

“Without an accompanying increase in diplomatic resources and foreign assistance, military success in Afghanistan will not be sustainable. The Trump Administration must demonstrate they have a credible, whole-of-government strategy that not only brings about lasting security gains, but also bolsters the stability of the Afghan government, furthers U.S. interests and protects against terror.”

