[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after President Biden and the Department of Homeland Security announced that Ukrainians in the U.S. can receive Temporary Protected Status (TPS):

“I’m glad that President Biden made this important decision that I called for to ensure Ukrainians, with their homeland under attack from Russia, can safely remain in our country. This is yet another sign that our nation remains united with the people of Ukraine and the rest of the free world against Vladimir Putin’s unjustified and unjustifiable war of choice.”

Earlier this week, Duckworth called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion. She also spoke on the Senate floor to express her support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Illinois and abroad amid Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.

