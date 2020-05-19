WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, released the following statement after Normal, Illinois, Mayor Chris Koos was nominated to serve on the Amtrak Board of Directors:

“As the ranking member of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over Amtrak, I applaud the decision to nominate Mayor Koos to join the Amtrak Board of Directors,” Duckworth said. “Mayor Koos has long advocated for common sense transportation policies, and his views and experience as an Illinois municipal leader will be a welcome addition to this Board. I look forward to supporting his nomination.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: