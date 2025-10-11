WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after Israel and Hamas agreed to phase one of the U.S.-led peace agreement:

“Just over two years after Hamas’s brutal attack against Israel on October 7th, 2023 and the ensuing bloodshed and heartbreak suffered by Palestinians and Israelis, we are finally welcoming the first phase of a peace agreement that could end the fighting, bring all the hostages home and alleviate the horrific humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“I deeply hope that Hamas, Israel and all parties involved agree to and implement their respective conditions of each phase of this agreement.

“We should all hope that this announcement marks a turning point in the years-long effort to secure a de-escalation of tensions in the region that ultimately results in a two-state future which strengthens the safety of Israel, brings home all remaining hostages, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas, stops the mounting death toll and finally ends the prolonged and continuing suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.”

